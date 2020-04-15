Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola to provide cars to BMC for ferrying medicos, healthcare workers in Mumbai amid lockdown

Cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday announced its partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility amid the nationwide lockdown forced by coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:38 IST
Ola to provide cars to BMC for ferrying medicos, healthcare workers in Mumbai amid lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday announced its partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility amid the nationwide lockdown forced by coronavirus pandemic. "Ola has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC in order to help ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals in Mumbai. The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across Mumbai to help the frontline warriors fight against COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the partnership, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: "We are happy to partner with Ola and help ferry doctors, healthcare workers and hundreds of frontline workers to help them perform their essential duties. We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against COVID-19 in the true spirit of the city." Ola Spokesperson Anand Subramanian said that this partnership will play "an essential role in transporting COVID warriors like frontline and healthcare workers who are helping us in these crucial and testing times".

"We are thankful to BMC for the opportunity and will continue to work with them to enable essential mobility in Mumbai," he said. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI announces fourth TLTRO to further ease liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India RBI said on Wednesday it will conduct the next targeted long-term repo operations TLTRO for Rs 25,000 crore on April 17. On March 27, the central bank had announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory ...

Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as unfortunate and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their cit...

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

DDCA ombudsman takes action against 4 members

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma Retd on Wednesday debarred four members of the association from performing any DDCA function. The four members are Rajan Manchanda, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020