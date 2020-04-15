Left Menu
Cops warn construction firms over migration of workers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:01 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI): Construction firms and labour supervisors have been warned of legal action if they fail to counsel the migrant workers to stay back and take care of their stay, police have said. With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown extending till May 3, a large number of public, including migrant labourers from other states, have been found trying to return to their native places by walk, the police said.

In this background, all the companies, including construction company managements and labour supervisors, are instructed to counsel their migrant labourers and take care of their stay, Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar said in a press release. Otherwise, legal action would be taken against such companies, including construction company management and labour supervisors, the Cyberabad police chief warned.

Many of them (public including migrant labourers) are carrying children and luggage also and are walking very dangerously on the highways, which is dangerous as they may meet with road accidents or may suffer from dehydration and other health issues, police said. The administration is making all arrangements to provide them food and shelter for their safe stay during the lockdown period, Sajjanar said.

However, due to various misgivings about the lockdown, people are deciding to return to their far away native places by foot, he noted. The Telangana police, along with volunteers of different organisations, have been distributing essential commodities and food to migrant labourers in different parts of the state for the past several days.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

