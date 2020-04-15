Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS5 KA-LD VIRUS COVID-19: Toll rises to 11 in K'taka; 17 new cases reported Bengaluru: A 65 year-old man from Chikkaballapur, became the eleventh COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 17 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 277, the health department said. .

MDS6 TN-LOCKDOWN-VIOLATION Police, civic body crack the whip on lockdown violators in TN Chennai: As part of efforts to enforce lockdown strictly, Tamil Nadu police said they have so far registered around 2 lakh FIRs and seized over 1.50 lakh vehicles as the city corporation warned of Rs 100 fine for pedestrians and suspension of driving licence for those travelling in vehicles without face masks. . MES1 KL-LOCKDOWN-POORAM Covid-19 lockdown: 'Thrissur Pooram' cancelled Thrissur(Ker): The annual Thrissur Pooram, billed as the mother of all temple festivals in Kerala, will not be held this year in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, the Kerala government said. .

MES6 TL-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-POLICE Cops warn construction firms over migration of workers Hyderabad: Construction firms and labour supervisors have been warned of legal action if they fail tocounsel the migrant workers to stay back and take care of their stay, police have said. . MES7 KA-CONGRESS-RELIEF Cong accuses K'taka govt of 'discrimination' in providing COVID-19 relief Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka accused the state government of "discrimination" in providing relief materials to those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, by favouring constituencies represented by ruling BJP legislators..

