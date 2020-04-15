Left Menu
Assam withdraws liquor sale order after Centre's guidelines on extended lockdown

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:52 IST
Two days after allowing manufacture and sale of liquor in the state, the Assam government on Wednesday withdrew the order following guidelines issued by the Centre on the extended lockdown due to coronavirus. In the consolidated guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no relaxation has been given to liquor manufacturing or retail sales, which was allowed in Assam from Monday by the state Excise Department.

The department issued an order this evening asking all deputy commissioners to close liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries indefinitely in the state. It had on April 12 allowed liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam to open from Monday for seven hours daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

