FIR against 9 Bangladeshis in Bihar's Samastipur for violating travel visa

An FIR was registered here against nine Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly misusing their travel visa by being involved in religious preachings under Tablighi Jamaat and for trying to spread coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered here against nine Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly misusing their travel visa by being involved in religious preachings under Tablighi Jamaat and for trying to spread coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Md Mizanur Rahman, Abdul Bari, Md Rihanul Islam, Emdadadul Hoque, Md Mahafuzur Rahman Akanda, Md Rubel Sarkar, Md Al Amin, Md Nesar Ahmed, and Sheik Torbal Ali.

"An FIR was registered in Samastipur against 9 Bangladeshi nationals who came to India on tourist visas and were found involved in religious preachings under Tablighi Jamaat. They were living in rented accommodation. An FIR was registered against the landlord as well," said SHO Saifullah Ansari. According to the FIR, the accused were gathering people at several places in Samastipur for religious preaching in violation of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Notably, a congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi has become an epicenter of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event tested positive and have infected hundreds of others across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

