Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam orders closure of liquor shops following centre's new guidelines on lockdown

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:52 IST
Assam orders closure of liquor shops following centre's new guidelines on lockdown

Within two days of allowing production and sale of liquor amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Assam government on Wednesday withdrew its order after the Centre's guidelines on the extended shutdown did not give any such relaxation. In its consolidated guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no relaxation has been given to liquor manufacturing or its retail sales, which was allowed in Assam from Monday by the state Excise Department.

Prohibition was lifted in Assam's next door neighbour Meghalaya too the same day. A strict ban has been enforced on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. under the updated guidelines that came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide-lockdown till May 3 to check spread of COVID-19 infection.

"States/Union Territory cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by MHA. States/UTs may, however, impose stricter measures than these guidelines as per requirement of local areas," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all Chief Secretaries during the day. Deputy commissioners of two districts of Assam told PTI that the Union Cabinet secretary during a video conference this morning specifically instructed all states to shut activities related to production and sale of alcohol.

Following this, the Assam Excise Department issued an order in evening asking all the DCs to close liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries indefinitely in the state. The communication issued by Additional Commissioner of Excise S K Medhi stated that the revised order from the state government was issued "in view of the Consolidated Revised Guidelines and National Directives issued by the Central Government for COVID-19 management".

On April 12, Medhi had ordered all liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam to open from the next day for seven hours daily. Opening of the liquor vends on Monday after 20 days had seen long queue of tipplers at wine shops.

Maintaining social distance, people stood in serpentine queues to have their choice of liquor bottle..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

A debt moratorium to help the worlds poorest countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Chinas support for those efforts was cruci...

Lower courts in Odisha to function for an hour from Apr 20: HC

To take up urgent cases during the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the subordinate courts to function for an hour daily from April 20. During this one hour, the lower co...

Sri Lanka makes two high-profile arrests in Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan police on Wednesday claimed to have made two high-profile arrests in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by arresting a prominent lawyer and a Muslim political party leaders brother who allegedly had links with one of the suicide bomb...

Hi-tech monitoring, evaluation platform set up to take down fake news

Government has set-up a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation platform in an effort to ramp up state capacity to monitor and respond to misinformation and fake news proliferating during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a statement, acting Communication...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020