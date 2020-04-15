Left Menu
NHRC asks Centre to issue advisory to states to implement lockdown in sensible manner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:52 IST
The NHRC has asked the Centre to issue suitable advisory to all states and union territories that the lockdown guidelines be implemented by public servants and police force in a sensible manner, an official said on Wednesday. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Centre from March 25, and it has been extended till May 3.

These directions have come after the commission took cognisance of a communication from one of its special monitors and human rights activist Maja Daruwala, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said. In her complaint, she alleged that in order to effectively implement the lockdown guidelines, public servants, including police personnel, sometimes under tremendous pressure tend to deal with people, especially poor labourers, in a very harsh manner undermining their rights, it said in a statement. The NHRC has asked the Centre through the Union Home Ministry to issue suitable guidelines, advisory, standard operating procedure to all the states and UTs, emphasising that while implementing the lockdown guidelines, public servants, including police personnel, should behave in a sensible manner with people, particularly belonging to the vulnerable sections, the NHRC said.

The response is expected at the earliest, it said..

