Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba districtPTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:54 IST
A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.
The man was subjected to questioning about his presence in the border belt, the officials said, adding that he has been arrested. He has been identified as Sadiq Bulbul of Dhaka, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladeshi
- International Border
- Kashmir
- IB
- Dhaka
