Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL supplying petroleum products to Army amid all odds during lockdown: Company official

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:06 IST
BPCL supplying petroleum products to Army amid all odds during lockdown: Company official

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is serving the Army and paramilitary forces in remote Arunachal Pradesh districts despite all odds during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Petroleum products from Numaligarh in Assams Golaghat district are taken to Tawang and West Kameng districts in Arunachal Pradesh, a BPCL official said.

The challenges are big, but so is our resolve, BPCL Deputy General Manager (Brand & PR) S S Sundararajan said. In March, BPCL supplied 694 kl of petroleum products to the armed and paramilitary forces apart from the BRO, he said.

As the nation is under lockdown, the long journey becomes full of challenges, he said. To begin with, the route is an extremely lonely route and the endpoints are far away. It can take up to 6 or 7 days for a return trip. Because of the lockdown, intermediate stopovers are shut down and finding food and water along the route is quite a challenge, Sundararajan said.

To put an end to this problem, the BPCL has been providing drivers with non-perishable food, water and other essentials, he added. Upon reaching the destination, the Army helps the drivers to get their vehicles checked and give them food for the return journey, if necessary, Sundarrajan said.

In the mountainous regions of Tawang and West Kameng districts of the state, destinations are located at very high altitudes. Damteng is located at an altitude of 14,000 feet, while Bomdir is located at an altitude of 9,000 feet, he said. At such lofty elevations, the air is thin and the oxygen level is low. This causes breathing difficulty, exhaustion and fatigue some of the most serious risks for drivers, the DGM added.

It is a time tested bond of trust between BPCL and the armed force services that helps keep our national borders safe round the year and especially during the present trying times, he said. "We salute their selfless and unflinching service on the frontlines of border defence. Our heads also bow in recognition of the courage of our motivated men on the wheels for going beyond the call of duty in the service of the nation, which is a solemn commitment of the entire BPCL family, Sundararajan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, total number mounts to 1,076

With 71 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 1,076, said State Health Department.The number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 1076 in Rajasthan, with 71 more people testing positive to...

FACTBOX-Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization WHO over its handling of the COVID-19 disease pandemic.Trump said the WHO had failed in its basic duty and it must be...

World Bank approves $13.95 million for COVID-19 response in Niger

The World Bank approved today a 13.95 million to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Niger.The Niger COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will support ...

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colourful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020