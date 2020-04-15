Left Menu
Chandigarh hotspot now, official says VIP morning walkers will be named and shamed

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:35 IST
Chandigarh on Wednesday was declared a coronavirus hotspot, and one casualty of the move could be city’s VIPs who have continued with their morning walks despite the curfew so far. The administration is now threatening to name and shame them, if they continue with this.

According to an officials release, UT Administrator V P Singh Bandore said strict restrictions are required in the wake of the Centre declaring the city a coronavirus hotspot. The city, which serves as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana, has so far reported 21 cases, nine of which have recovered.

In a tweet on Wednesday, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “From tomorrow, we will publish name and designation of VIPs violating curfew orders and going for morning and evening walks. Be warned.” Parida's tweet has come as a warning to some retired bureaucrats who ventured out out of their homes for morning and evening walks despite the curfew imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the Chandigarh Police had arrested 182 people who stepped out of their homes for morning and evening walks.

Police have been regularly issuing warnings to people against going to city parks for a walk. Meanwhile, the UT administrator directed officials to ensure that the instructions received from the Centre are strictly implemented and supervised.

Badnore also ordered a total ban on spitting in public places. The principal secretary (home) was directed to issue a necessary notification in this regard, the release said.

Director Health G Dewan said 5,75,670 lakh people have been screened in a door-to-door survey. Chandigarh Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said till date, 3,772 vehicles have been impounded and 485 persons booked for violating the curfew orders.

