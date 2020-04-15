Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:36 IST
Amid lockdown, Rohtak youth marries Mexican girlfriend

As tales of cancelled weddings abound during the countrywide lockdown, a youth from Haryana married his girlfriend -- a Mexican citizen -- at a district court this week although there was no celebration and social distancing was followed. Niranjan Kashyap, 22, and Dana Joheri got married on April 13 under the Special Marriage Act in Rohtak, Haryana.

Talking to PTI on the phone on Wednesday, Kashyap said he had earlier moved an application before the Rohtak District Magistrate's office and was given the date of April 13. However, not sure if he could get married when the lockdown was announced, he sought to know from the District Magistrate's office the status of the date given earlier and was asked to visit the place on April 13.

"I along with Danna and two witnesses went there on April 13 afternoon and after a few hours wait the formalities were completed and our marriage was registered," said Kashyap, who works as a catering supervisor. Rohtak's Deputy Commissioner R S Verma, who is the District Magistrate, said the couple's marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act.

"My office had asked them to visit on April 13 afternoon. However, due to certain official engagements in the wake of the present situation, they had to wait until evening before their marriage was registered," he said. Verma said all necessary formalities were completed and it was ensured that social distancing and other precautions as well as the guidelines of the government were followed when the couple visited the office. "We also got the necessary clearances from the Mexican Embassy with regard to their citizen," Verma told PTI.

Kashyap and Joheri met through a learning app a few years back. Kashyap said Joheri "erupted in joy" when he told her that they will be able to get married despite the lockdown. "She had lost all hope and thought we would not get married during the present circumstances," he said. Kashyap said his parents, grandparents and younger brother have been supportive ever since he told them about his decision to get married to the Mexican national.

"Danna had visited Rohtak in 2017 too and met my family," he said. The Special Marriage Act, 1954, enables marriage for Indian citizens and all Indian nationals in foreign countries, especially when the religions or faiths followed by the parties are different..

