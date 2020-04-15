Left Menu
Updated: 15-04-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:53 IST
Rajasthan: Industrial units in rural areas to operate from Apr 21

The Rajasthan government has allowed industrial units in rural areas to operate from April 21 in a modified lockdown which will be implemented in a phased manner. According to a government release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the "industrial units providing lodging facility to workers in urban areas should also be started.

The release said,"A modified lockdown will be implemented in a phased manner from April 21. The chief minister gave directions to start industrial units in rural and urban areas. The move will provide employment to the migrant labourers who are in the state." However, the movement of workers from outside the state will not be allowed, it said. Gehlot also directed that public works in rural areas be started.

The MGNREGA works should be accelerate, he said, insisting that protocols related to social distancing and health must be followed. Apart from these, the chief minister also gave directions to open government offices in a phased manner.

At present, the departments offering essential services are fully functional. The Chief Minister said the compliance of the curfew orders should be ensured.

“No one will be allowed to travel from these areas,” he said. He told officials to ensure the compliance of the Centre's guidelines regarding the lockdown while keeping in view the circumstances of the state.

“The state government is working in coordination with the Centre to protect people from the pandemic and smoothening economic activities,” the release added..

