Meghalaya reports its first COVID-19 death

Meghalaya reported its first death due to coronavirus on Wednesday. "It is with utmost grief that I announce the first COVID-19 death in the State of Meghalaya at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday i.e. April 15," read a press release from Sampath Kumar, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Meghalaya.

The deceased Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang was the Director of Bethany Hospital, Nongrim Hills, Shillong. "Since the detection of the first case in the city, the numbers of samples collected are 185 in number, out of which 165 are from East Khasi Hills and 24 from Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi," it read.

"The number of samples tested positive from the first batch of 68 numbers is as follows: six positive and six others have been sent for reconfirmation," the press release read. The profiles of the positive cases are three females, two males and one child.

"The results of the other samples are awaited from NEIGHRIMS, GMC, Guwahati and Barpeta Medical College. Some of the samples had to be sent to Guwahati and Barpeta due to the urgency of the matter and limited capacity of the testing facility in NEIGHRIMS, the press release added. (ANI)

