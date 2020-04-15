Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya reports its first COVID-19 death

Meghalaya reported its first death due to coronavirus on Wednesday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:36 IST
Meghalaya reports its first COVID-19 death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya reported its first death due to coronavirus on Wednesday. "It is with utmost grief that I announce the first COVID-19 death in the State of Meghalaya at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday i.e. April 15," read a press release from Sampath Kumar, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Meghalaya.

The deceased Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang was the Director of Bethany Hospital, Nongrim Hills, Shillong. "Since the detection of the first case in the city, the numbers of samples collected are 185 in number, out of which 165 are from East Khasi Hills and 24 from Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi," it read.

"The number of samples tested positive from the first batch of 68 numbers is as follows: six positive and six others have been sent for reconfirmation," the press release read. The profiles of the positive cases are three females, two males and one child.

"The results of the other samples are awaited from NEIGHRIMS, GMC, Guwahati and Barpeta Medical College. Some of the samples had to be sent to Guwahati and Barpeta due to the urgency of the matter and limited capacity of the testing facility in NEIGHRIMS, the press release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...

Trudeau says Canada's lockdown will last 'many more weeks'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canadas lockdown will last many more weeks and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon, all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could see anot...

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new entry-level iPhone in a launch without fanfare, aiming to appeal to consumers facing a suddenly bleaker economic backdrop. The updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its flagshi...

WB govt to provide relief to workers, families from Bengal stranded in other states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown. Seventeen more peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020