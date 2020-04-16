Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested

Police have seized 81,000 three ply surgical masks which were stocked for sale in the black market in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and arrested one person, an official said on Wednesday. The value of the seized masks was Rs 12.15 lakh, he said.

The seizure was made by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police. The masks, numbering 81,000, were stocked for sale in the black market at higher prices, said the official.

A 35-year-old man, Naushad Kamal Shaikh, was arrested from Dharavi in Central Mumbai, in connection with the seizure, he said. Further probe was on, the official added.

The outbreak of coronavirus has led a spike in demand for masks..

