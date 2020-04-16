Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:18 IST
Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested

Police have seized 81,000 three ply surgical masks which were stocked for sale in the black market in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and arrested one person, an official said on Wednesday. The value of the seized masks was Rs 12.15 lakh, he said.

The seizure was made by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police. The masks, numbering 81,000, were stocked for sale in the black market at higher prices, said the official.

A 35-year-old man, Naushad Kamal Shaikh, was arrested from Dharavi in Central Mumbai, in connection with the seizure, he said. Further probe was on, the official added.

The outbreak of coronavirus has led a spike in demand for masks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals RB Mixon reportedly plans holdout

With the NFL on hold, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is contemplating a holdout. According to The Athletic, Mixon requested a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and the Bengals are prepared to play wit...

Amazon to shut French centres for five days over virus ruling

Online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday it would close its French distribution centres for five days after a court-ordered it to evaluate measures taken to protect workers from coronavirus. The sites would be closed from Thursday but emplo...

WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

ATT Incs WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operators customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.The platform, set for a launch next month, will be av...

U.S. immigration agency targets coronavirus-related fraud

Coronavirus fraud is being targeted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a new operation that has led to the seizure of bogus protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits, and over 3 million in illicit proceeds, the agency s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020