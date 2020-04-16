Left Menu
'ZERO-COV': Disinfection chamber made out of an old fridge in Karnataka

An old refrigerator has been turned into a 'disinfection chamber' by researchers here who are striving to come up with solutions to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: 16-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:22 IST
Disinfection chamber made out of an old fridge. Image Credit: ANI

An old refrigerator has been turned into a 'disinfection chamber' by researchers here who are striving to come up with solutions to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Dr Arun M Isloor, head of Chemistry Department, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, along with research scholar Syed Ibrahim has come up with the device which can disinfect items kept inside it.

"We have named this as ZERO-COV," Dr Isloor said. He says the device ensures 99.9 per cent destruction of microorganisms present on the surface of items.

"We can keep items like vegetables, currency notes, books or envelopes inside the chamber. Switching on the chamber for 15 minutes ensures 99.9 per cent destruction of microorganisms present in the surface of the items," Dr Isloor said. This comes amid nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

