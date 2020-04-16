SER starts manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment kits

The South Eastern Railway has started manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure proper protection for its doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and healthcare personnel to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here on Thursday. The kits are being manufactured mainly at SER's Kharagpur workshop and the divisional unit there, he said.

The PPE kits include face cover, eye shield, N-95 mask, coverall gown with hood, shoe cover and gloves, the official said. As a pilot project, the Kharagpur workshop has manufactured 52 PPE kits, while the Kharagpur divisional unit has produced 20 such kits, he said.

The entire manufacturing process is undertaken as per the approved quality assurance plan and production will be made as per requirement, the official said. The zonal railway has put in all efforts to produce high quality PPE kits, which are equivalent to the best available in the country, he said.

