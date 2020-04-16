Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 1115

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 1115 on Thursday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 1115
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 1115 on Thursday. According to the health department, with 701 cases, Indore has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Bhopal with 196 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus cases spiked in Madhya Pradesh as the testing of suspected patients started late in the state, according to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Till March 23, there were no testing facilities present in the state due to which we could not test suspected patients. But now, nine testing labs are functional, and if more samples are required for testing, we send them to cities like Delhi; hence there is a spike in the number of cases," Chouhan told ANI.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Commerce ministry working on financial package for tea industry: Official

The commerce ministry is working on a financial package for the tea industry which has been reeling under a crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Tea Board chairman P K Bezbaruah said on Thursday. Production has been hit badly as ...

Kylie Jenner hits back to hater, commenting on her 'skinny' body in 2017

American media personality, Kylie Jenner hits back to a social media troller who tried to troll her in an Instagram post On April 15, a Kylie fan account uploaded a throwback video of Kylie at an appearance in 2017.People immediately began...

Economic pain from virus spreads as quickly as the pandemic

Economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic deepened on Thursday, as health authorities warned that returning to normal is a distant goal despite many leaders hopes of reopening stores, factories, airplanes and schools quickly and safely. T...

Japan makes coronavirus emergency nationwide as Abe plans cash payouts for all

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country on Thursday and said the government was considering cash payouts for all in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak and cushion the economic d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020