Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 1115

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 1115 on Thursday. According to the health department, with 701 cases, Indore has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Bhopal with 196 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus cases spiked in Madhya Pradesh as the testing of suspected patients started late in the state, according to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Till March 23, there were no testing facilities present in the state due to which we could not test suspected patients. But now, nine testing labs are functional, and if more samples are required for testing, we send them to cities like Delhi; hence there is a spike in the number of cases," Chouhan told ANI.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)