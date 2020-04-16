Left Menu
Rehman brothers inspire people to follow lockdown orders through songs and poetry

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:27 IST
A police officer and his poet brother have taken to singing and poetry rendition on social media to urge people to follow lockdown rules in Bhaderwah, known as mini Kashmir of Jammu region. The two are Ramban’s Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb-Ur-Rehman and his elder brother Imtiaz-Ur-Rehman Tanha, a poet and active social worker in his Sarafan colony in the picturesque Valley. The two have become quite popular on social media for their innovative measures to urge people to stay indoors amid the thinning patience during the lockdown, triggered by Covid-19 pandemic. The two Rehman brothers shared two separate videos on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday urging people in their own unique styles to stay indoors.

While the younger brother donning the khaki chose Sufi singing, the elder one came up with the rendition of a beautiful poem on his social media handle. "A common man is not scared of coronavirus but the prolonged lockdown and social distancing, which is compulsory to fight the deadly virus, have started getting on people’s nerves. The younger generation has begun becoming all the more impatient," said SSP Ramban. "Singing is my passion since childhood. In the given scenario, I decided to give my passion a try and surprisingly it turned out to be very effective as the response I'm receiving from youths is beyond my expectations. The new experience is heart-warming and stress buster for me,” he added. The SSP's elder brother is not far behind as the poems he has been uploading on social media have been getting hundreds of hits and likes. "I just try to pen whatever I feel strongly about amid the virus scare and luckily my poems are striking a rapport with people. It is a very satisfying experience," said Imtiaz-Ur-Rehman. The Rehman brothers also requested people to acknowledge efforts of medical staff and security personnel who have been “fighting the virus selflessly”.

Elsewhere in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Prakash, while leading a flying squad, often resorts to entertaining and educating public on corona virus through songs at every cross-roads. People in colonies come forward to honour him by garlanding him and showering flowers on him from their houses..

