UP: NSA to be slapped against those attacking police, health workers

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act against those attacking policemen, health and sanitation workers involved in the fight against coronavirus. Giving directions at a review meeting about coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials that people indulging in violence should also be made to pay for the damage to property. Strict action under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code should also be initiated against them, he said. The National Security Act (NSA) allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order. The CM's directives have come a day after a mob trying to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation hurled stones at an ambulance in Moradabad, injuring a doctor and three paramedics.

The directives were given during a review meeting on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, an official spokesperson said. If the accused persons fail to pay the cost of the damage incurred, their properties should be seized, Adityanath said, adding that police should accompany health department teams when they visit different areas.

The CM also directed officials to identifying and initiate action against those concealing coronavirus infection or purposely not informing about the disease. Only medical, sanitisation and teams involved in the doorstep delivery of essential services should be allowed in the hotspot areas, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.