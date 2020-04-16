Left Menu
Delhi HC agrees to hear plea over increase in domestic violence cases amid lockdown

Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition about the alleged increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown, which has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition about the alleged increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown, which has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The petition, filed by NGO All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice (AICHLS), sought directions to all concerned authorities to implement effective measures for victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

Advocates Mithu Jain, Arjun Syal, and Vidisha Kumar moved the petition in Delhi High Court on behalf of the NGO requesting the court to intervene and protect women and children across the country suffering due to domestic violence. The petition cited various reports suggesting that there is a rise in domestic violence cases since the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown and urged the court to use effective methods to help and protect victims of domestic violence.

Notably, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had earlier this month said that there has been a rise in the number of domestic violence complaints received by the commission ever since lockdown was imposed. (ANI)

