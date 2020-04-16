Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi has no authority to differ from govt's resolve on free rice scheme: Pondy CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:10 IST
Bedi has no authority to differ from govt's resolve on free rice scheme: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday flayed Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for "constantly scuttling" the implementation of free rice scheme by taking a stand different from that of his government's resolve on the modus of execution during the lockdown. Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said the territorial government resolved that BPL families holding red colour ration cards should be supplied 5 kg rice during the current lockdown as per the announcement of the Prime Minister.

However, the Lt Governor insisted that only cash which is equivalent to quantum of rice should be paid to the BPL families. "How can a Lt Governor differ from the Prime Miniter's directive applicable for the country as a whole?" he asked.

Narayanasamy said, subsequently, Bedi made a u-turn and approved the supply of rice to red colour ration cardholders. But, she directed the officers to transport the rice in buses owned by the State Road Transport Corporation.

"If this system of moving rice is accepted, there would be delay in its supply to the card holders as larger consignment could be possible if bigger trucks were used," he said. Narayanasamy said in the meantime there wasa demand from all the leaders and legislators that all APL families holding yellow colour ration cards should also be supplied rice without any discrimination.

When a file in this connection was sent to Lt Governor by Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, she took a stand that only cash should be distributed instead of rice to the APL families. The CM said he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of the "negative stand" the Lt Governor was constantly taking interrupting the implementation of the scheme.

Referring to Bedi's allegation that he was lying and indulged in misinformation on the rice scheme issue, he said, "This is quite amusing and we do not budge from our stand that only rice should be distributed to all categories and that there should be no payment of cash." "We have sent the file again to the Lt Governor making out our case that only rice should be distributed to the APL families. We are waiting for her reply. Let us see what would emerge," he said. Earlier, Narayanasamy held talks with Welfare Minister Kandasamy and Congress MLAs Anandaraman and T Jayamoorthy, who staged a sit in protest at Raj Nivas insisting that Bedi concede the decision of the government to supply rice to the card holders of APL category.

Besides, three legislators belonging to AIADMK along with those from the AINRC and BJP staged a dharna on the precincts of the territorial assembly seeking undelayed implementation of the rice scheme to benefit the APL families. The protesters called off their agitation after the Chief Minister assured to take steps to ensure that the rice was distributed to APL category families.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had on Sunday said that he brought to the notice of the PM "unnecessary intervention" by Bedi in the implementation of his government's rice scheme for the APL families during the lockdown here. Reacting to the allegations, Bedi termed as "lie and misrepresentation" Narayanasamy's briefing to Narendra Modi that she had been hindering the implementation of the scheme for APL (above poverty line) families in the Union territory.

PTI COR ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak terms as 'historic, timely' G-20 debt-relief initiative for poor countries fighting coronavirus

Cash-strapped Pakistan on Thursday termed as historic and timely the G-20 countries decision to halt debt payments by the worlds poorest nations struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a pr...

IMF steering committee says will review adequacy of IMF resources

The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it would continue to review the adequacy of the global lenders resources as it works to help its 189 member countries respond to the coronavirus pandemic.In a joint ...

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, trusts liked to the Jamaat and others, officials said on Thursday. They said an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR...

INTERVIEW-'We can't allow it': Mexico rights watchdog eyes sex trafficking

Mexico cannot keep allowing people to fall victim to human trafficking networks, its new human rights ombudsman has said, warning it will be especially vigilant over sexual exploitation.Rosario Piedra said the National Human Rights Commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020