Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide assistance to Mizo community in Meghalaya: Zoramthanga writes to Conrad Sangma

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:41 IST
Provide assistance to Mizo community in Meghalaya: Zoramthanga writes to Conrad Sangma

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday wrote to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma seeking his assistance to extend humanitarian aid to the Mizo community, who are living in Meghalaya. Zoramthanga said that a sizeable Mizo community live in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya that comprises of students, professionals, permanent residents and also visitors, who are stranded in the state due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

"I would like to request you to kindly extend assistance to them by way of security, food, other daily requirement and medical care," Zoramthanga said in his letter. He said that his government has extended all possible help to outsiders, including those from Meghalaya.

Zoramthanga also thanked the Meghalaya government for its tireless efforts and help extended to late Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the first COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya, who died on Wednesday, from the time he was diagnosed with the virus till his burial. The Mizoram chief minister also thanked the residents, local leaders and Presbyterian Church of Riathsamthiah for allowing the burial of Dr Sailo's body in their locality.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram branch on Thursday deeply mourned the sudden and untimely death of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang. In a letter addressed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association said Dr Sailo dedicated his whole life in the service and care of the people of Meghalaya.

PTI COR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FMN Group activates action plan to support Nigeria in fight against COVID-19

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming a 280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 CACOVID FMN FMNplc.com weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procu...

Individual ashtrays, hourly disinfection: French carmakers eye production restart

Peugeot-owner PSA and Renault are planning new safety measures in a push by Frances major industrial groups for a breakthrough with workers to reopen some factories before the government lifts its lockdown from mid-May, unions said. Japanes...

Chilean Author Sepulveda dies from COVID-19 in Spain

Acclaimed Chilean writer and best selling author Luis Sepulveda died on Thursday in northern Spain owing to coronavirus infection. He had tested positive for COVID-19 six weeks ago. The author was taken to a hospital on February 25 after sh...

U.S. coronavirus deaths march higher to over 31,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 31,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for reopening the economy.The United States is the worlds worst-affected country with fatalities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020