Army chief reviews security situation in Kashmir Valley

Updated: 16-04-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:43 IST
Army chief reviews security situation in Kashmir Valley

Army chief General M M Naravane reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here. The Army chief is on a two-day visit to the Valley, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, adding that he was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju during his visit to the formations and units in the hinterland. "The Chief of Army staff was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland," he said.

Gen Naravane applauded the jawans for their morale and motivation, Kalia added. The Army chief reiterated the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively at all times, he said. General Naravane lauded the close coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley and reaching out to the people to combat the spread of COVID-19 together, the official said. Later in the day, he visited the 92 Base Hospital, where he appreciated the excellent work and vital critical care being provided by the doctors and the support staff there. The Army Chief commended them for being the lifeline of the Valley. He also met members of the civil society later in the evening, Kalia added.

