Coronavirus: East Delhi district admin asks RWAs to encourage people to download 'Aarogya Setu' app

The East Delhi district administration has asked all Resident Welfare Associations to encourage people to download coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Aarogya Setu'. The app, available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, has been developed by the government-run National Informatics Centre, and was launched by the Union Health Ministry on April 2.

The app helps users identify whether they are at a risk of COVID-19 infection. According to an official, all RWAs in east Delhi have been asked to encourage people to download and activate the central government's app.

The app recorded around five crore downloads within 13 days of its launch..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

