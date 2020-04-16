Left Menu
Odisha proposes to set up health disaster training institute: Minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:17 IST
Odisha government on Thursday proposed establishment of a health disaster training institute in the state to prepare skilled manpower in the health sector to face COVID-19 pandemic and other health hazard. Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das in the meeting of the Empowered Group of Ministers (EGOM) on COVID-19 held through video conference proposed setting up of a health disaster training institute.

The EGOM is headed by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari. Das said the proposed establishment of a health disaster training institute in the state will help to create more trained health professionals and to study health disaster management and further research incorporating all medical, nursing, pharmacy and other paramedical studies.

He said Odisha should look forward to self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical industries and other medical devices manufacturing industries so as to export to other states and even to foreign counties at the time of health hazards. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, one of the members of the EGOM, said the state government has so far imparted training to 1.53 lakh health workers and professionals on the treatment of the COVID-19 cases.

The meeting also stressed on the training of more manpower for any possible eventuality, Jena said. The EGOM meeting also discussed testing facilities in all the state-run medical colleges. The meeting also approved a proposal for procuring more number of rapid test kits and medicines like Azithromycin.

Jena said the state has an adequate number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). "If we require more PPEs will be procured by the state government," he said..

