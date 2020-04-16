Sweet shops in Bengal allowed to open for 8 hours amid lockdown
Amid the lockdown, sweet shops in West Bengal will be allowed to operate for eight hours everyday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:43 IST
Amid the lockdown, sweet shops in West Bengal will be allowed to operate for eight hours everyday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Sweet shops will be allowed to operate for 8 hours now, from 8 am to 4 pm everyday," said Banerjee.
The State Government had earlier allowed sweet shops to operate for four hours from 12 noon to 4 pm everyday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 231 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.
Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 12,759, including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths. (ANI)
