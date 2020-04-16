Over 2,000 held in J-K for violating lockdown

Over 2,000 people have been apprehended so far in Jammu and Kashmir for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday. Police have lodged 1,012 FIRs and held 2,303 people for defying government orders in the union territory, he said.

Also, the authorities have sealed several shops and impounded over 1,000 vehicles during the lockdown, the official said. In Kashmir zone, 568 FIRs have been lodged for the violations of the lockdown. Around 64 shops were sealed and 447 vehicles seized, he said.

In Jammu zone, 444 FIRs were lodged for violating government orders. The authorities sealed 193 shops and impounded 591 vehicles, the official said. Thousands of J-K Police personnel are keeping a check on the unnecessary movement of people and traffic across the union territory, he said. Besides, helplines in every district are open 24x7 for providing assistance to people, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

