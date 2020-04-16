14 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kashmir; over 58,000 under surveillance in J-K

Fourteen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 314, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Out of the total, 272 are active cases. Thirty-eight people have recovered and four have died due to the coronavirus, according to the daily media bulletin on COVID-19. So far, 58,076 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, it said, adding that out of these, 7,463 people are in quarantine, including at facilities operated by government.

The bulletin said 265 people are in hospital quarantine, 272 in hospital isolation and 29,366 under home surveillance. It said 20,706 people have completed their surveillance period. Two COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged on Thursday from the SKIMS in Soura, it said.

The bulletin said that 5,366 samples have tested negative till April 16. Providing a district-wise breakup, it said Srinagar has reported 78 cases, wherein 65 are active cases, 12 people have recovered and one has died; Bandipora has 66 cases with 54 active case, 11 recoveries and one death; Baramulla has 42 positive cases with 41 active cases and one death; Kupwara has 25 positive cases and all are active; Shopian has 14 positive cases out of which 12 are active cases and two have recovered. Ganderbal has reported 14 positive cases and they are all active; Budgam has 12 positive cases of which nine are active cases and three recoveries; Kulgam has five cases which are all active; Pulwama has three positive cases where two are active and one has recovered; and Anantnag district has one positive cases, it said.

Jammu has 26 positive cases of which 23 are active cases and three have recovered; Udhampur has 20 positive cases of which 15 are active, four have recovered and one has died, while Rajouri has three positive cases with two active case, one recovery, the bulletin said. Samba district has four positive cases which are all active and Kishtwar has one case which has recovered, it said. The bulletin said the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

