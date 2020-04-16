Left Menu
Development News Edition

163 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, count 929

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:46 IST
163 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, count 929

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat stood at 929 on Thursday after 163 new patients were detected, a senior official said. Three COVID-19 patients died in the state since Wednesday night, taking the death toll to 36, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Till now, 73 patients have recovered and given discharge from hospitals in the state. It includes nine patients who walked out of hositals on Thursday. Of 163 new cases reported since Wednesday night, 95 were detected in Ahmedabad and 37 in Surat, Ravi said.

Other districts where new cases were found were Anand (8), Vadodara (7), Banaskantha (4), Narmada (4), Rajkot (4). One case each was found in Gandhinagar, Arvalli, Kheda and Panchmahal districts. Ravi said more cases are emerging because of intensive surveillance and testing in infection hotspots, including the areas placed under curfew till April 21 in the walled city of Ahmedabad.

A 62-year-old man from Kutch, an 80-year-old man from Botad and a 60-year-old woman from Ahmedabad died due to coronavirus since Wednesday night. In Ahmedabad, most of the new cases have come to light in hotspots such as Juhapura, Kalupur, Jamalpur, Behrampura, Danilimda, Bodakdev, Gomtipur and Meghaninagar.

Notably, out of 33 districts of Gujarat, not a single coronavirus case has been reported in nine districts till now. The majority of cases have come to light in five districts -- Ahmedabad (545), Vadodara (128), Surat (88), Rajkot(28) and Bhavnagar (26).

The state authorities have conducted as many as 20,903 tests to identify infected patients, Ravi said. Nine patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of such persons to 73.

Those who were given discharge during the day included a 92-year-old man from Bhavnagar and a 75-year-old woman from Ahmedabad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91 compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the regions largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursd...

Punjab Police, volunteers maintain tight vigil at villages, mandis amid lockdown

As many as 8,620 Punjab Police personnel, along with 6,483 volunteers, are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the mandis and in villages to ensure smooth procurement operations amid the COVID-19 crisis, said an official statement on Thu...

ASI Harjeet Singh promoted as SI for exemplary courage during Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack

ASI Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand while bravely fighting off an attack by a bunch of goons at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police perso...

Reports: Bodies found at New Jersey nursing home

Police responding to an anonymous tip found more than a dozen bodies at a nursing home in northwestern New Jersey, according to news reports. Five bodies were found Sunday and 13 more were found on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020