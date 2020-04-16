Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:54 IST
Ensure adequate arrangements for migrant labourers, stranded people: Centre to states, UTs

States and union territories have been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food for migrant labourers and people stranded due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, according to an official communique issued on Thursday. The directive assumes significance as there have been recent instances of migrants unrest in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Besides, there are reports that migrant labourers were facing problems in arranging food and shelter for them and their families due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

States and union territories have been asked that all districts under them may undertake a comprehensive enumeration of migrant labourers and stranded persons, and make all necessary arrangements for providing food and shelter to them, the communique said. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to all states and union territories to ensure effective implementation of the detailed guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for ensuring safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers, it said.

The communication urges states to direct all district collectors to immediately undertake a review of the situation, it said. It directs them to ensure that each relief camp is under the charge of a senior officer.

"They may also enlist the support of civil society organizations and the network of mid-day meal facilities to provide food to all the stranded persons and migrant labourers during the period of lockdown," the statement said. Psycho-social counselling can also be provided to such persons, as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard, it added.

The government of India has been giving a great deal of importance to the welfare of migrant labourers and stranded people during the implementation of lockdown measures for containing COVID-19 in the country, the communique said. They may appoint nodal officers, if not already appointed, for coordinating and monitoring the issues related to migrant labourers.

In metropolitan areas, municipal commissioners may be assigned the responsibility of implementation of welfare measures, it said..

