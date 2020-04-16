Sachin Pilot reviews COVID-19 relief work done by Congress workers in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot took feedback of relief works being carried out by the party workers in districts across the state through video conferencing on Thursday. He asked the party leaders and workers to provide relief to needy people while maintaining social distancing norms.

Pilot said besides distributing food packets, livestock should also be taken care of. He also gave instructions to ensure fodder, water etc. for the animals. He said that since the summer season has started, care should also be taken regarding the supply of drinking water, a release said.

It was informed in the video conferencing that 'Janta Rasoi' has been started in almost all districts through which food is being provided to the needy. The relief work and food distribution is being done with the cooperation of Congress workers and donors, according to the release. District heads of the party informed the Pradesh Congress Committee chief that many people from Rajasthan are still stranded in other states and arrangements should be made for them as well.

He said the government has requested other states on the issue and said it will be ensured that no migrant of Rajasthan faces difficulty..

