Telangana DGP warns of strong action against those attacking docs treating virus patients

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:01 IST
In the wake of attacks on doctors treating COVID-19 patients in the state, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday warned of stringent action against those involved in such incidents even if they happen to be COVID-19 patients or their attendants. Telangana police have taken strong action against those responsible for the recent incidents of assaults on doctors/para-medical staff who were on duty treating COVID-19 patients (and suspected cases), in the state under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, among others,despite some of them being virus patients, he said.

"Anyone who indulges in any kind of act of misbehaviour with any medical/para-medical staff in any hospital in Telangana shall not be tolerated and will be dealt very stringently and all such persons shall be arrested and put behind bars and none will be spared even if they happen to be COVID-19 patients or their attendants," Reddy said in a statement. The DGP said sufficient arrangements have been made by police at all hospitals where COVID-19 patients (and suspected cases) are being treated and all Districts Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police have been directed to initiate strong and immediate action against those who indulge in attacking the doctors and other health care professionals.

The Telangana Police chief further appealed the public to cooperate with medical/para-medical staff and help in testing, isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals without any hindrance. "The entire society should recognise and respect the medical fraternity for the great sacrifice they are doing," Reddy added.

On Wednesday a 23-year-old COVID-19 patient was among three peoplr arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly assaulting a doctor at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on April 1 and a PG doctor at the state-run Osmania General Hospital on April 13. Cases were also booked against those who obstructed some health personnel who were collecting information against the backdrop of spread of coronavirus in few districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

