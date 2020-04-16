3 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, total fatalities rise to 10

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 10, with three more people dying of the infection in the last 24 hours, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday. Twenty-four fresh novel coronavirus cases were also reported in the state during this period, he said.

The total number of cases in West Bengal now stands at 188, while the Union Health Ministry has put the figure at 231. The state has 144 active cases at present. There has been a lag in the ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states. The chief secretary said nine persons have been discharged after they tested negative for coronavirus.

He also said there were reports of repeated infections from four particular districts, but did not name any. "We have identified those areas and taken containment measures," he said.

