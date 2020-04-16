55 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Fifty-five fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, including three from Jaipur, were reported on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 1,131 in the state, according to an official. Bharatpur district saw a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 23 persons testing positive there, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rohit Kumar Singh.

Apart from Bharatpur, 11 cases each were reported from Jodhpur and Tonk, two each from Jhunjhunu and Kota and one each from Ajmer, Nagaur and Bikaner districts, he said. In the state capital, three persons, one each from Ghatgate, Topkhana and Shastri Nagar area, tested positive. Jaipur accounts for the highest number of cases and Ramganj is a COVID-19 hotspot here. The number of COVID-19 patients in Jaipur stands at 486 with most reported maximum of them are from Ramganj and nearby areas. A total of 40,778 samples have been collected in the state so far, and 1,131 were positive and 33,736 negative, the official said, adding that 5911 samples are under processing.

As many as 164 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged..

