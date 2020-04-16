Left Menu
Development News Edition

55 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:19 IST
55 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Fifty-five fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, including three from Jaipur, were reported on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 1,131 in the state, according to an official. Bharatpur district saw a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 23 persons testing positive there, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rohit Kumar Singh.

Apart from Bharatpur, 11 cases each were reported from Jodhpur and Tonk, two each from Jhunjhunu and Kota and one each from Ajmer, Nagaur and Bikaner districts, he said. In the state capital, three persons, one each from Ghatgate, Topkhana and Shastri Nagar area, tested positive. Jaipur accounts for the highest number of cases and Ramganj is a COVID-19 hotspot here. The number of COVID-19 patients in Jaipur stands at 486 with most reported maximum of them are from Ramganj and nearby areas. A total of 40,778 samples have been collected in the state so far, and 1,131 were positive and 33,736 negative, the official said, adding that 5911 samples are under processing.

As many as 164 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials run into dead ends in rush to find masks amid pandemic

The office of U.S. congressman Adam Kinzinger reached out to the White House last month with an urgent request a business in his district in Illinois had located 13 million highly sought-after N95 respirator masks in Germany and wanted to k...

CR4ZY add 'DemQQ' and '7oX1C' to all-Ukrainian lineup

CR4ZY introduced an all-Ukrainian lineup Thursday by adding Sergiy DemQQ Demchenko and Evgeniy 7oX1C Motsevoy. Roma dOBRIY Rusak and Igor dERZKIY Radosavlevich, both of Belarus, were benched in favor of the two 18-year-old players.This proj...

Total 3,02,956 samples tested for COVID-19 today: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday informed that a total of 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals have been tested as on April 16, 9 pm. 12,581 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and con...

China must answer 'hard questions' about virus outbreak: UK

Britain and its allies will ask tough questions of China over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding we cant have business as usual after this crisisWell have to ask the hard questions about how it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020