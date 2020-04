55 new cases of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

Fifty-five cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Thursday taking the tally of cases to 1,131.

"Total of 55 people including 23 from Bharatpur, 11 from Tonk and 11 from Jodhpur and three from Jaipur have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday," said, Rajasthan Health Department.

"The total number of positive cases in the state is 1131," the Health Department said. (ANI)

