Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 245 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 count reaches 842

With an increase of 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number of cases in the district has risen to 842, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:00 IST
With 245 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 count reaches 842
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number of cases in the district has risen to 842, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. According to the bulletin issued by Dr Jadia, of the 245 new cases detected today, one patient hails from another state.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has reached 47 in the district on Thursday. As per the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh had 1120 cases of the infection, with 53 deaths being reported due to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy. Few global...

India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects

Indias finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures....

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkels cautious approach during the emergency appears to have rea...

Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Secret each won their round-robin finales on Thursday to complete a perfect group stage in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro 7-0 rallied past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020