With 245 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 count reaches 842

With an increase of 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number of cases in the district has risen to 842, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. According to the bulletin issued by Dr Jadia, of the 245 new cases detected today, one patient hails from another state.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has reached 47 in the district on Thursday. As per the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh had 1120 cases of the infection, with 53 deaths being reported due to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.