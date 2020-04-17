Two militants killed encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

