Srinagar administration inaugurates J-K's first COVID call centre

The Srinagar administration on Friday inaugurated the Union Territory's first COVID call centre.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:13 IST
Mushtaba Ahmad, supervisor of COVID call centre speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Srinagar administration on Friday inaugurated the Union Territory's first COVID call centre. Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu inaugurated the call centre by making the first call, which was received by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal.

"In the call centre we will be dealing with every call regarding the coronavirus and lockdown, however, a special focus will be on medical emergencies and essential services," Mushtaba Ahmad, supervisor, told ANI. Ahmad informed that the number of the call centre number is 6006333308, and added, "The call centre is for the Srinagar district."

"We will be forwarding the calls to the required departments and a log will be maintained to see whether the customers had a satisfactory experience," he further said. A resident of Srinagar district, Nadeem Hussain Bhat said, "I am grateful to the administration for starting the COVID call centre. It will help people remain indoors during the lockdown, hence, preventing the spread of coronavirus."

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir is 314 and 4 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

