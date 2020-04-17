Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim cleric urges people to pray at home during Ramzan

Imam of Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, has urged the Muslims to pray inside their homes and not congregate in the mosques during the holy month of Ramzan amid coronavirus scare and the nationwide lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:13 IST
Muslim cleric urges people to pray at home during Ramzan
Cleric Mufti Mukarram Ahmed speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Imam of Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, has urged the Muslims to pray inside their homes and not congregate in the mosques during the holy month of Ramzan amid coronavirus scare and the nationwide lockdown. "We should stay at home and practise social distancing to keep ourselves and others safe. If we fast and pray at home, there is no problem with it. We should follow the rules of lockdown," the cleric said while speaking to ANI.

A shopkeeper in the Jama Masjid area, Mohd Zeshan, said that sales have been affected due to lockdown. "People are not able to come to shops due to lockdown. Our sales have been affected. People have bought enough stock due to lockdown. We will follow the orders of the government because they are doing this in our interest," he said.

Another local, Mohd Aijaz, said: "We will not be able to celebrate Ramzan like before. Shops are closed. People will have to perform rituals at their home due to lockdown." Earlier, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appealed to people to follow the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing during Ramzan and urged them to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals inside their homes.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus cases top 32,000 in Russia, 'difficult weeks' ahead

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, with officials warning that Moscow was two to three weeks away from a peak in infections. Official figures showed more than half of ...

Scientists try 'cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef

An ambitious cloud brightening experiment has been carried out over Australias Great Barrier Reef in an early-stage trial that scientists hope could become a futuristic way to protect coral from global warming. In an attempt to cool waters ...

Manish Sisodia lauds locals for making 'Operation SHIELD' successful

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that apart from Rajouri Garden, Operation SHIELD has become successful in two more hotspots -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur in the national capital. The Deputy Chief Minister al...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Super-charged stocks race toward second weekly gain

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards a second straight week of gains on Friday after President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.The bulls w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020