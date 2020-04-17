Muslim cleric urges people to pray at home during Ramzan

Imam of Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, has urged the Muslims to pray inside their homes and not congregate in the mosques during the holy month of Ramzan amid coronavirus scare and the nationwide lockdown. "We should stay at home and practise social distancing to keep ourselves and others safe. If we fast and pray at home, there is no problem with it. We should follow the rules of lockdown," the cleric said while speaking to ANI.

A shopkeeper in the Jama Masjid area, Mohd Zeshan, said that sales have been affected due to lockdown. "People are not able to come to shops due to lockdown. Our sales have been affected. People have bought enough stock due to lockdown. We will follow the orders of the government because they are doing this in our interest," he said.

Another local, Mohd Aijaz, said: "We will not be able to celebrate Ramzan like before. Shops are closed. People will have to perform rituals at their home due to lockdown." Earlier, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appealed to people to follow the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing during Ramzan and urged them to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals inside their homes.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

