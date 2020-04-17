Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 labourers planning to leave for Bihar amid lockdown counselled, provided ration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:59 IST
Over 50 labourers planning to leave for Bihar amid lockdown counselled, provided ration

Over 50 labourers who were planning to leave for their native village in Bihar amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown were counselled and provided ration after Delhi police received a distress call from one of them, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, a labourer Manoj Yadav, hailing from Sangam Vihar, called Additional DCP -1, South district Parminder Singh and informed him that over 50 labourers were in urgent need of ration. He also told the DCP that the labourers were contemplating moving to their native village in Supaul in Bihar as they were unable to meet their food requirements, police said.

The information was shared with ACP Sangam Vihar who then instructed the local SHO to help the labourers, police said.  The person who made the call was contacted, counselled and assured help, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). A list of 55 such needy labourers was compiled and with the help of a good samaritan, 12 kg dry ration, which included 5 kg wheat flour, 5 kg rice and 2 kg dal was distributed to each labourer, he said.  Accordingly, 660 kg dry ration was arranged for the 55 labourers and distributed to them. They were counselled and told not to worry for ration. All the labourers are now satisfied and they have no plans to leave Delhi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In a coronavirus world, Biden seeks ways to close money gap with Trump

Joe Biden is starting to get the help he needs to compete with President Donald Trumps massive election war chest, although the Democrat has a huge shortfall to make up in the coming months.Former Barack Obama staffers are planning to raise...

Doping-Russian coach gets four-year ban for trying to bribe official

Russian track and field coach Andrei Eremenko has been banned for four years after attempting to bribe a dope tester in 2017, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said in a statement. The coach had initially been cleared by the anti-dopin...

Combating COVID-19: Northern Railway ensures supply of essential items

In a bid to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown, the Northern Railway is continuing to deliver essential commodities through its freight services to help the country combat the coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, loading requ...

Ukraine court rejects Chinese appeal in aerospace deal opposed by Washington

A Kyiv court has rejected an appeal by Chinese investors to unfreeze the shares of a Ukrainian aircraft engine maker, a setback for the Chinese company that has sought to acquire the Ukrainian firm in a deal opposed by the United States.Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020