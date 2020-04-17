Over 50 labourers planning to leave for Bihar amid lockdown counselled, provided ration

Over 50 labourers who were planning to leave for their native village in Bihar amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown were counselled and provided ration after Delhi police received a distress call from one of them, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, a labourer Manoj Yadav, hailing from Sangam Vihar, called Additional DCP -1, South district Parminder Singh and informed him that over 50 labourers were in urgent need of ration. He also told the DCP that the labourers were contemplating moving to their native village in Supaul in Bihar as they were unable to meet their food requirements, police said.

The information was shared with ACP Sangam Vihar who then instructed the local SHO to help the labourers, police said. The person who made the call was contacted, counselled and assured help, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). A list of 55 such needy labourers was compiled and with the help of a good samaritan, 12 kg dry ration, which included 5 kg wheat flour, 5 kg rice and 2 kg dal was distributed to each labourer, he said. Accordingly, 660 kg dry ration was arranged for the 55 labourers and distributed to them. They were counselled and told not to worry for ration. All the labourers are now satisfied and they have no plans to leave Delhi, police said.

