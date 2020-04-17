Lockdown announcement delayed so that in MP BJP govt can be sworn in: CPI(M)

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi government delayed announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown so that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh can be sworn in. Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 23, a day before PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"Knowing full well that the pandemic is galloping, Modi delayed the lockdown for swearing in its govt in MP (Madhya Pradesh). BJP's lust for power has exposed millions to become victims. Its insatiable, unprincipled greed is directly responsible for this worsening public health emergency," Yechury tweeted. He also appealed to the government to conduct more tests for COVID-19.

In another tweet, the CPI(M) leader said, "Eighty-nine days after the first case was detected in India, we are still not testing enough. Govt must stop making excuses, for it is clear that a lockdown will only work with much higher and aggressive testing, especially in some of our most populous states." Yechury also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, saying transparency was needed while addressing a public health emergency. "A public health emergency needs transparency and honest communication. By abandoning these fundamental principles, the TMC govt in Bengal has put lives of millions at risk," he said in a tweet.

CPI(M) leader Fuad Hakim has moved court seeking data on the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in West Bengal. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 437 and the number of cases to 13,387 in the country on Friday.

