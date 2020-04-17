Left Menu
Lockdown: Man held for manhandling woman cop

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:23 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a woman police officer and misbehaving with her colleague in Osmanabad city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday, the official said.

"The accused, Ganesh Gade, who is in his thirties, was standing near a bank in Ganesh Nagar area of the city along with some other persons despite the lockdown. He was not wearing a face mask, which is mandatory to curb the spread of coronavirus," the official said. "When the woman police officer and her colleague spotted the crowd, they asked them not to gather at one place.

They also asked Gade to wear a face mask. However, he got into an argument with the police personnel. Later, he manhandled the woman officer and misbehaved with her colleague," he added. Gade was later arrested and an offence was registered against him under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Osmanabad City Police Station.

