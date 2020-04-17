Lockdown breach: Ten held for gathering in mosque to offer Friday prayer

Ten persons were arrested in Kaiserganj area here for gathering in mosque to offer Friday namaz in breach of the lockdown provisions, police said Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said in Bairimaheshpur village some persons gathered to offer Friday prayers despite lockdown

Taking strict action against them, police arrested 10 persons and lodged FIR against them under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and other sections of the Epidemic Act, he said

All the arrested persons were sent to a quarantine centre, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.