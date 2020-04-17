3 more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand, state tally rises to 40

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand today taking the state tally to 40. A total of 9 persons have been cured and discharged to date in the state.

541 persons have been sent to isolation wards in the hospitals of the state while 63,313 persons have been sent to home quarantine. 1,848 people have been sent to institutional quarantine. The maximum positive cases have been reported from the state capital Dehradun with 20 cases followed by Nainital with 9 cases.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the total tally, 11,616 cases are active while 1,767 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 452 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

