Distressed labourers rehabilitated by Delhi Police amid lockdown

Seven labourers, who were walking towards their native village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi with their luggage in hand after being evicted by their landlord here due to non-payment of rent, were sent back to their rented accommodation by the Delhi Police. During patrolling on Thursday, two policemen spotted seven labourers walking towards Sarai Kalen Khan at Barapula, an official said.

When they were questioned, the labourers revealed that they were thrown out by their landlord due to non-payment of rent, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The labourers, who used to work in Delhi's Janakpuri area, were then provided with water and food, he said.

Their landlord Madan Lal was contacted who happens to be the head constable in a Delhi jail and was convinced to waive off the rent, Thakur said. After the landlord agreed, the labourers were escorted to their rented accommodation at Brahmpuri in a DTC bus, the DCP said.

A gas cylinder and ration for one month were given to the labourers, he said. In another incident, three workers from Agra were rehabilitated at a shelter home here after police spotted them at Aurobindo Marg.

Nanak, Gurushevak and Mangal said due to the lockdown, they were left with no jobs and decided to go to their native village in Ambala. The workers started their journey on foot from Agra, but later they got a lift from a truck driver who dropped them at Faridabad on Thursday.

Police said the three men were accommodated at a shelter home in south Delhi. The nationwide lockdown was declared across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

