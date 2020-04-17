Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:48 IST
Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

A brand new Apache multi-role combat helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Friday following a "critical" technical glitch, in first such incident involving any of the US-made fleet procured by the Indian Air Force. The two pilots onboard the chopper were safe and there was no damage to it, a spokesperson of the IAF said.

The helicopter made the emergency landing nearly one hour after taking off from the Pathankot airbase following indications of a "critical failure", he said. The IAF inducted eight AH-64E Apache stealth helicopters, capable of firing missiles and rockets, in September last year.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army. India had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 to procure 22 Apache helicopters. "The helicopter, after approx one hour's of flying had indications of a critical failure and carried out a safe landing west of Indora, Punjab. The captain of the aircraft took correct and prompt actions to recover the helicopter safely," the IAF said in a statement.

The chopper has been flown back to Pathankot airbase. The IAF is expected to order a thorough inquiry into the incident. Two pilots on board -- Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat --are safe, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA, WNBA selling face covers for charity

The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity. The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. Bo...

One more tests COVID-19 positive in Kerala

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 138 in the State.According to the Health Department, a total of 255 individuals have been cured of novel coronavirus and have ...

Almost half of French aircraft carrier crew test positive for COVID-19 - minister

Almost half the 2,300-strong crew on Frances sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces minister said on Friday.Florence Parly told parliament that 1,081 out of 2,010 tests c...

Tajik leader's son given senate role hinting at succession plan

The son of Tajikistans long-serving President Emomali Rakhmon was elected to the constitutionally important senate chair position on Friday, possibly indicating hereditary succession plans in the tightly-controlled Central Asian state. Rust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020