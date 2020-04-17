Special train with 950 army personnel deploy in operational areas

A special train with approximately 950 army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum & Secundrabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India has started from Bangalore today (17 April). All personnel have undergone a mandatory quarantine period and are medically fit. The train is scheduled to reach the destination on 20 April 2020.

All possible precautions as part of COVID-19 management including disinfection of the platform, bogies, and baggage was carried out in addition to the establishment of a Sanitisation tunnel. Social distance was ensured while entraining and screening.

The second train to cater to the transportation of army personnel to units deployed in the Northeastern part of the country is scheduled later.

(With Inputs from PIB)

