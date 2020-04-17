Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train with 950 army personnel deploy in operational areas

All possible precautions as part of COVID-19 management including disinfection of the platform, bogies, and baggage was carried out in addition to the establishment of a Sanitisation tunnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:59 IST
Special train with 950 army personnel deploy in operational areas
The second train to cater to the transportation of army personnel to units deployed in the Northeastern part of the country is scheduled later. Image Credit: Twitter(@proudhampur)

A special train with approximately 950 army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum & Secundrabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India has started from Bangalore today (17 April). All personnel have undergone a mandatory quarantine period and are medically fit. The train is scheduled to reach the destination on 20 April 2020.

All possible precautions as part of COVID-19 management including disinfection of the platform, bogies, and baggage was carried out in addition to the establishment of a Sanitisation tunnel. Social distance was ensured while entraining and screening.

The second train to cater to the transportation of army personnel to units deployed in the Northeastern part of the country is scheduled later.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IAS Association, Punjab police urge officers to donate 30 per cent of salary to COVID-19 fund

Chandigarh, Apr 17 PTI&#160;The IAS Association and Punjab police on Friday urged officers to voluntarily contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the CM COVID-19 Relief Fund. At a meeting, IPS officers recognised...

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...

Tunisia researchers use AI, X-rays to create online virus scan tool

Tunisian engineers have created a web-based platform that scans lung X-rays and evaluates whether patients are likely to be suffering from the novel coronavirus. While its not the first initiative of its kind in the world, its creators say ...

C'garh: One more COVID-19 patient discharged; 24 cured so far

One more COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday after recovering from the infection, health officials here said. The total number of cured and discharged case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020