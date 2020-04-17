Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel for sports, arts, culture commences relief fund applications

The fund was announced last month by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa in an effort to support the sectors as they are among those hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:10 IST
Panel for sports, arts, culture commences relief fund applications
The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture put out a call for athletes - through their federations - and individual artists to apply for relief, with a deadline of 6 April 2020.  Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)

An independent panel for the sports, arts and culture sectors has commenced with the process of adjudicating applications for the R150 million relief fund.

The fund was announced last month by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa in an effort to support the sectors as they are among those hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was set up to assist all athletes and arts practitioners, based on a set of criteria defined for each of the two sectors.

"The department strives to ensure that the process is completed as quickly and as efficiently as possible to ensure that the relief funds can reach athletes and artists without any unnecessary delay. We would like to reassure artists and athletes that we are doing everything in our power to finalize this process," the Minister said in a statement on Friday.

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture put out a call for athletes - through their federations - and individual artists to apply for relief, with a deadline of 6 April 2020.

More than 300 applications were submitted through sporting federations and the department.

Six independent panelists have been appointed and the team has processed most of the applications. The team is expected to submit its report to the department on Friday. Payment will be processed to those recommended by the panel.

Arts and culture sector

Initially, more than 6 000 applications were received in the arts and culture sector.

"In capturing the data, it was discovered that some of the applications had nothing to do with the relief fund. Some were general inquiries and others were proposals for non-related projects. After the data was captured, arts and culture applications stood at nearly 5 000 for relief funding," the department said.

An independent panel for the arts and culture sector has been appointed and will commence the process of adjudication on Friday.

The adjudicators will provide the Minister with a report on the outcome once the process of adjudications has been completed.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IAS Association, Punjab police urge officers to donate 30 per cent of salary to COVID-19 fund

Chandigarh, Apr 17 PTI&#160;The IAS Association and Punjab police on Friday urged officers to voluntarily contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the CM COVID-19 Relief Fund. At a meeting, IPS officers recognised...

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...

Tunisia researchers use AI, X-rays to create online virus scan tool

Tunisian engineers have created a web-based platform that scans lung X-rays and evaluates whether patients are likely to be suffering from the novel coronavirus. While its not the first initiative of its kind in the world, its creators say ...

C'garh: One more COVID-19 patient discharged; 24 cured so far

One more COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday after recovering from the infection, health officials here said. The total number of cured and discharged case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020