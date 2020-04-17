Arunachal Pradesh starts using drones for surveillance amid lockdown

The state police has started using drones in several districts for surveillance in order to keep a check on movement of people amid the nationwide lockdown, officials said on Friday. The state police are using drones to monitor the movement of people in East Kameng, West Kameng and East Siang districts, they said.

Arunachal Police is using drones to monitor the lockdown implementation. Use of technology as force multiplier to serve the public better. Photos from Seppa, Bomdila and Pasighat, Director-General of Police R P Upadhyaya tweeted, sharing images of Pashighat town in East Siang district. "We have started surveillance using drones during lockdown to monitor movement of people and vehicles in Pasighat town, he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the efforts of the state police in the strict implementation of the lockdown. Excellent initiative by @DgpPradesh & Team.

#IndiaFightsCorona # TogetherWeCan #StayHomeStaySafe, Khandu tweeted. Arunachal Pradesh has so far seen one COVID-19 case.

The patient, a resident of the Lohit district, was discharged from Tezu Zonal Hospital earlier in the day after being declared cured. A total of 9,021 people are under home quarantine in the state at present, while 184 people are in isolation facilities, health department officials said.

