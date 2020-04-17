After a dip, 56 people test positive for virus in TN, total

After witnessing a dip in the number of new coronavirus positive cases in the last couple of days, Tamil Nadu on Friday saw as many as 56 people testing positive for the contagion taking the total to 1,323, the State government said. While 23,934 people are in home quarantine, those in government facilities are 34 and 29,673 samples have been tested till date, the government said.

