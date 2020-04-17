Left Menu
After a dip, 56 people test positive for virus in TN, total

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:35 IST
After a dip, 56 people test positive for virus in TN, total

After witnessing a dip in the number of new coronavirus positive cases in the last couple of days, Tamil Nadu on Friday saw as many as 56 people testing positive for the contagion taking the total to 1,323, the State government said. While 23,934 people are in home quarantine, those in government facilities are 34 and 29,673 samples have been tested till date, the government said.

A total of 56 people tested positive, taking the tally to 1,323, a government bulletin said. The State reported 38 and 25 new virus cases on April 15 and 16 respectively.

